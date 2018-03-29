

CTV Vancouver





A 49-year-old employee at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort is dead after being caught in an avalanche near Pemberton, B.C. Wednesday.

The RCMP said the avalanche occurred in the area of South Creek, where the woman, who was originally from Pemberton, was guiding a group of guests.

The area is outside of Whistler Blackcomb's boundaries.

Mounties said they received reports from a local heli-skiing company at around 2:30 p.m. that a skier had been buried as a result of an avalanche.

RCMP officers from Whistler and Pemberton as well as search and rescue crews from both communities became involved in the rescue effort, but couldn't locate the woman right away.

"While efforts were being made to engage emergency services and search and rescue, information was received that the skier had been located and was being transported to the Whistler Health Centre in critical condition," Mounties said.

She was pronounced dead shortly after 4:30 p.m. Authorities have not released her identity.

"Today is a difficult day for the Whistler Blackcomb and Vail Resorts family. We lost a well-loved member of our staff and community," CEO Peter Sonntag said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to her family, friends, fellow employees and we extend them our deepest condolences."

The BC Coroners service has confirmed it is investigating.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sea to Sky RCMP at 604-892-6100.