Where were police? First Nations leaders raise questions after hit-and-run at B.C. march
B.C. First Nations leaders are questioning why the RCMP didn't send anyone to ensure public safety during last weekend's March for Recognition for Residential School Survivors, where two demonstrators were injured in an apparent hit-and-run.
There were no officers helping to control traffic during Saturday's march in Mission, as attendees walked to the site of the former St. Mary's Residential School. During the event, a pickup truck allegedly drove into the group, hitting four people then leaving the scene.
In a statement, the First Nations Leadership Council argued it is "incumbent" on law enforcement to ensure public safety during protests and other demonstrations, particularly those that take place on public roads.
"Indigenous Peoples, if they want to organize themselves and exercise their right to a peaceful protest … they should be able to do that knowing they can be safe, that they will be protected in doing so just like anybody else," said Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit.
"They shouldn't have to worry about getting mowed down."
Mission RCMP confirmed the organizers of Saturday's march reached out last week to advise them of their plans. Const. Harrison Mohr told CTV News the detachment discussed the event but ultimately decided not to send police resources.
"In the interests of public safety, organizers were advised that the march needed to occur off the travel portion of the roadway," Mohn said in an email.
Participants at public marches routinely occupy parts of the roadway, and did so on Saturday.
Mission RCMP said decisions about whether to provide police resources at public events are "assessed on a case-by-case basis." CTV News asked for more information on how the detachment arrived at the decision not to send officers over the weekend, but has not heard back.
The detachment has come under fire for an early statement characterizing Saturday's incident as "an impatient driver (who) tried to get around a group of people marching on the highway."
Casimer called the RCMP's choice of words "just mind-boggling."
"If it had been an Indigenous person or a person of color who had done that, things would have been a lot different," she said.
"They just took it upon themselves to make that determination without even speaking to him first to say that he was an impatient driver… it just kind of leaves a bad taste in my mouth."
That statement has been removed from the Mission RCMP website.
Authorities confirmed a 77-year-old man has since turned himself in, and was subsequently released from custody.
The RCMP said the man has been co-operating with their investigation, and that his truck has been seized for examination.
In a second statement on the incident provided Monday, Mission RCMP acknowledged it has been "a traumatizing event for the people involved in the march, as well as the wider community."
Investigators asked any witnesses who haven't already spoken to police to come forward to help bolster their case.
