'Where's everyone going to go?' Tent removal continues in DTES as future housing for hundreds remains unclear

Sanitation workers with the City of Vancouver continued walking East Hastings Street Wednesday, urging people to store their items in city-provided containers and eventually remove their tents and structures from the sidewalks.

On Tuesday, crews began enforcing an order from Vancouver's fire chief to remove all tents and structures on Hastings Street between Gore Avenue and Abbott Street.

Few tents have been removed at this point, with the City of Vancouver saying the process could take weeks to complete.

Nicole Gibbons is one of hundreds who received a notice instructing her to place her belongings in storage. She’s lived in a tent along Main Street for nearly eight months and says she prefers the streets over shelters.

“There’s so many bugs, gross,” said Gibbons. “The people steal.”

Other people living in tents told CTV News they’re open living in shelters.

Jennifer Humchitt is a tenant support worker who says she’s lived and worked in the Downtown Eastside for the past 30 years.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it,” said Humchitt, referring to the city’s lack of social services and housing.

“This should have never happened in the first place. Before they move, they have to have a plan.”

Some people living in the area have started filling out BC Housing applications. Marcella Jacobs, commonly referred to as "Momma Marcy," started distributing the forms Tuesday.

“I’m going to see if they can get housing,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says around a dozen forms have been filled out since Tuesday.

BC Housing, however, told CTV News that rooms are in very short supply.

“Housing space is tight in Vancouver,” said Henry Glazebrook, media relations acting manager for BC Housing.

“We have been clear with the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services that, on short notice, we do not have access to large numbers of new spaces in Vancouver to accommodate the timing of the emergency order.”

Gibbons, among many others CTV News spoke with, feels anxious about her future.

“Where's everyone going to go?”

The City of Vancouver provided the following response when asked that same question.

“The city continues to work with BC Housing to look at a variety of options for responding to homelessness, including temporary measures, such as emergency shelters, and longer-term options, such as the expedited creation of more supportive housing.”