Twelve years after Candace Shpeley disappeared in the Lower Mainland, the homicide detectives areaskingfor the public's help to find her.

Shpeley, an Abbotsford resident, was reported missing by her family on April 1, 2007. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Teamtook over the case soon thereafter, when the Abbotsford Police Department determined her disappearance was suspicious.

The homicide investigation agency has saidit believes foul play is a factor in Shpeley's disappearance, and is now asking the public to help keep the investigation going.

“Twelve years is a long time for a family to go without any answers as to what happened to their love one,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT in a news release.

Shpeley was last seen in Surrey, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.on the day she was reported missing. Her car, a 1995 green Pontiac Grand Am, was seen in the area of 102 Avenue near 150 Street several hours earlier.

The Grand Am was found abandoned near the Renfrew SkyTrain Station in Vancouver.

While IHIT did not provide any specifics, Jang said there are "persons of interest" in the investigation.

"(The) priority is to find Candace and not just for investigative reasons but so the family can have some answers and a proper burial," he said.

Shpeley is described as white and 5'1". She would now be 35-years-old.

“We urge those with information about what happened to Candace Shpeley to do the right thing and contact IHIT," said Jang.