VANCOUVER -- With Phase 3 announced Wednesday, British Columbians are now encouraged to travel around the province, meaning there will be more people on the road and water.

BC Ferries' Astrid Chang joined CTV Morning Live with more information on what the latest update means for those booking sailings this summer.

She said the service provider saw significant declines in traffic at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes were put in place early on to help keep employees and passengers safe, and Chang says they look forward to welcoming more passengers.

"We're going to help them do that in a careful and healthy, safe way this summer," Chang said.

But it's not going to be an ordinary summer, she said.

BC Ferries expects an increase in traffic, and will be keeping an eye on how things progress.

The service provider is adding some sailings to major routes – about 120 additional sailings a week for the summer, compared to what was offered in June – and passengers will be asked to act responsibly.

There are physical distancing signs and markings in common areas, and those travelling by car are asked to stay in their vehicles if possible.

"We continue with our health screening questions, so be prepared to have those five questions asked of you," she said.

Passengers will be asked if they have a face covering and will be willing to wear it. They're asked to bring their own, and wear them when around others.

They'll also be asked whether they have a fever and cough, or a fever and difficulty breathing.

They'll be asked if they've been refused boarding in the last two weeks for medical reasons related to COVID-19, and if they're the subject of a public health order.

Food service is available on ferries again, but those who have the option are asked to eat in their cars. Foot passengers are asked to sit at a distance from others.

With an interview from CTV Morning Live