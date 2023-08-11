What happened to Jonathan Young? Appeal for information after missing man's rental car found on fire

A missing person case in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is being handled by the serious crimes unit of the local RCMP detachment "due to the strange circumstances" surrounding the man's disappearance.

Jonathan Young was reported missing on Aug. 2, after he had not been seen in several days, Mission RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The release included an appeal for help from the 55-year-old's family.

"All of Jonathan's family is very concerned that he has been missing now for nearly two weeks," the statement reads.

"We have not heard from him and neither have his friends. He is missed and loved by his mother and his siblings, nieces and nephews. We pray that he is safe. We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any information concerning what may have happened to Jonathan, to contact the RCMP immediately. The family is grateful for any assistance that you can provide.”

Mounties said their serious crime unit took over the investigation in its early stages because of the "strange circumstances" surrounding the man's disappearance.

Young's rental car was found on fire in the parking lot of the Junction Mall on the evening of July 30, police said, adding that it's unclear whether the car fire is related to the man's disappearance. Investigators have not yet determined whether the fire was intentionally set.

"We're hoping that someone knows where Jonathan is, or has information that could help bring answers to his family,” said Cpl. Harrison Mohr, in the news release.

"We would also be very interested to hear from anyone who saw anything or anyone related to the car fire that happened between the White Spot and the London Drugs in the Junction Mall parking lot around 11:30 p.m. on the night of Sunday, July 30."

Police describe Young as an Indigenous man who stands 5'8" and weighs 190 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Mission RCMP provided two photos of Jonathan Young to accompany their release. (Mission RCMP)