Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs were joined by supporters for a rally outside Vancouver City Hall. The group then planned to march downtown before noon. At about 11:45 a.m., Vancouver police confirmed a demonstration had all northbound lanes of the Cambie Street Bridge closed.
Less than 10 minutes later, police said in an update the bridge had reopened to traffic.
The rally is part of a ceremonial, nationwide tour that began earlier this month. The aim of the tour is to "strengthen relationships with stops in each province by braiding together the importance of ceremony, land and future generations."
The tour is scheduled to end on Friday.
Local group Stop Fracking Around also said it plans to be at Monday's event. The group is responsible for other local protests, including a recent one in Gastown where molasses was poured on the steam clock.
The Coastal GasLink project involves the construction of a 670-kilometre pipeline that will carry natural gas across northern B.C. to the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. Once at the terminal, the gas will be liquefied and shipped to international customers.
The work led to large protests across Canada in early 2020, with some arguing the project violates the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs' traditional laws. The nation has also accused Mounties of harassment at protest sites, leading to a lawsuit against the RCMP.
The elected council of the First Nation and others in the area agreed to the construction project.
