VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada is warning of a severe winter storm headed for the Fraser Valley and several other south central regions of B.C. and says heavy wet snow is a possibility in Metro Vancouver.

For the Fraser Valley and other interior regions, “hazardous winter conditions are expected,” according to the Environment Canada weather warning, released just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state on Monday,” it continues.

“Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the southern interior of British Columbia.”

The warning also applies to Similkameen, Okanagan Valley, Nicola, Fraser Canyon and Boundary.

In Metro Vancouver the heavy wet snow is most likely to occur in areas that are 150 metres above sea level, however lower elevations could also see snow.

“Areas with the heaviest precipitation will see the heavy rain switch over to heavy wet snow above about 150 metres during the day. Mixed rain and snow is even possible at sea level, ” reads the special weather statement.

In the interior and Fraser Valley, snow is expected to begin falling early Monday morning, to intensify quickly and then taper off late Monday night. Up to 35 cm of snow is expected in these regions, however there is no prediction as of yet on how much could fall in Metro Vancouver.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” reads the snow storm warning.

The agency suggests that anyone who must travel on highways during the storm “make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”