The Vancouver Police Department has once again called for an injunction at Oppenheimer Park to clear campers out, and again the park board chair is saying no.

“This problem of crime in this neighbourhood is not because of Oppenheimer,” said board chair Stuart Mackinnon. “Oppenheimer is a symptom not the cause.”

Police held a news conference Monday about the three shootings that took place in the pan of 15 hours on the Downtown Eastside beginning Sunday afternoon, and suggested Oppenheimer is becoming a target for crime. It was the second time in less than a week that authorities called for a new injunction at the park.

“Oppenheimer Park right now is acting like a magnet it’s drawing the criminal element into the park that was otherwise untapped, didn’t exist before,” said Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow. “Everybody’s vying for that piece of the action.”

Injunctions were ordered in 2014 and 2008 to clear out Oppenheimer Park when violence ramped up around the tent cities that existed then. Chow said he wants to see an injunction used again, arguing that it worked to address violence then and could again now.

"It cleared out the park. The criminal element went back to where they were," he said.

But Mackinnon told CTV News in an interview the 2014 injunction worked because the city had a plan.

“They had a hotel that the residents of Oppenheimer were able to move into,” he said. Mackinnon went on to say that when Mayor Kennedy Stewart reached out to offer to have the city take over jurisdiction of the park, he was told Stewart had a plan.

“We responded that if he would take his plan to city council and get it approval that we would consider it. We’ve not heard back from the mayor,” he said.

Mackinnon told CTV News there should be another group of modular housing units that come available in February, so they only need a temporary solution for the next few months.

He listed an intentional camp set up by the city as an option or renting a hotel or motel in the city for them as another.

Mackinnon does say that while he’s not applying for an injunction at this time, he's not ruling it out as an option.