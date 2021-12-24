'We're in a different game': B.C. officials update Omicron guidance on Christmas Eve

B.C.'s case and contact tracing efforts cannot keep up with the speed at which the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading, and the province's testing regimen is at its capacity, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday.

The province's top doctor provided updated guidance on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a news conference on Christmas Eve.

"What we are seeing across this country and across the globe is that Omicron is different," Henry said Friday.

"It is spreading in a way that is very different from previous variants."

Henry said the variant is infecting people more quickly and with less of the virus required to cause infection, and that has led to the overwhelming of the testing and contact tracing systems.

She stressed the need to prioritize testing for those who need it, and urged people to remember that a negative test is "not a green light" because of the speed at which the virus can spread.

"In a sense, we're in a different game," Henry said. "We're in a different pandemic now."

B.C.'s health minister and top doctor are scheduled to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the province during a news conference Friday morning.

The Christmas Eve event will be the second time Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry have taken questions from reporters this week. On Tuesday, the pair announced a new round of public health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Tuesday's announcement came a little more than 24 hours after a previous round of restrictions - announced last week - took effect.

In the meantime, B.C.'s coronavirus caseload has continued to soar. The province added 2,046 new infections to its total on Thursday, breaking its all-time record for daily cases for the third consecutive day.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases also hit an all-time high Thursday, reaching 1,167. That record, too, is likely to keep climbing. B.C. would need to add just 790 cases on Friday to keep the rolling average rising.

The measures introduced Tuesday - including the closure of bars, nightclubs and gyms and the cancellation of all organized events such as wedding receptions - have been met with confusion and frustration by business owners in the affected industries.

Critics have argued that the rules unfairly target the industries that have been forced to close, noting that seated venues - from restaurants to Rogers Arena - have been allowed to continue operating with reduced capacity, while bars and gyms have not.

It was unclear whether Dix and Henry would be announcing more restrictions Friday. A media advisory issued ahead of the news conference did not suggest that more changes were on the way.

