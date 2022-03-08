'We just feel forgotten': Cleanup to start more than 8 months after Lytton, B.C., wildfire

Anyone looking at Guy Neufeld’s property in Lytton, B.C., will mostly see heaps of ashes and twisted metal along with the remnants of a burned-out vehicle.

But Neufeld remembers what it was.

“This place was so beautiful,” he told CTV News.

Neufeld was at his property this week, trying to salvage cement patio blocks from near where his home once stood before a fire roared through Lytton last June, destroying most of the village.

“It isn’t easy. My wife and I, we go through periods of, we cry. It’s very sad,” he said.

He can’t forget the day he witnessed the fire burn his community.

“It was just a rolling black, ugly, chunks of fireball with the wind just shooting straight down with fire sparks everywhere,” he recalled.

But it’s been more than eight months since the wildfire and his life, like those of his former neighbours, is still in limbo.

No one has been permitted to clean up or start to rebuild. And residents feel they’ve been left in the dark.

“There’s no communication. No assurances from both levels of government and we just feel forgotten,” Neufeld said.

However, Tuesday brought perhaps a small sign of hope to residents as a piece of heavy equipment moved in to begin surface debris removal from a handful of municipal properties.

This comes after a financial commitment of $18 million from the province Monday. Heavy equipment is starting to remove debris from municipal properties and private properties are expected to follow.

More information is expected later Tuesday.