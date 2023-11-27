Watchdog probing crash between RCMP and 'convoy' tractor on Highway 1 in B.C.

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash between an RCMP vehicle and a tractor that was reportedly part if a "convoy" along Highway 1 on the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Office and the RCMP both confirmed the probe Monday.

Mounties were trying to pull the driver of the large green and yellow farm vehicle over Saturday afternoon in Surrey when the crash happened.

"Officers had reportedly attempted to pull the tractor over for an extended period while it was part of a convoy that was heading to Vancouver," says a news release from the Surrey RCMP, adding that the detachment will not be providing any more information about the incident while the IIO is involved.

The tractor rolled over and the driver was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he remains with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The IIO says it is still trying to determine if the man's injuries meet the threshold for serious harm. If they do, a full investigation will be conducted.

That same afternoon, a group had organized a convoy from Chilliwack to Vancouver to oppose SOGI 123, an educational resource meant to help educators foster an inclusive environment when speaking about sexual orientation and gender identity.