VANCOUVER – A group of children who've spent much of their young lives in hospital got a chance to just be kids during a Vancouver fundraiser.

The pint-sized patients at BC Children's Hospital teamed up, taking on the doctors they've gotten to know in a kids-versus-adults snowball battle.

"Some had endured chemotherapy; others had undergone multiple surgeries," the BC Children's Hospital Foundation said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"But for a brief moment, these kids forgot where they were as they gleefully threw one snowball after another."

Cheered on by their families, the children were challenged to throw as much as they could at the doctors.

It's an event that kicks off a weeks-long campaign, which organizers say was inspired by their goal to help kids get back being kids.

Donors are asked to make a contribution online between Nov. 19 and Jan. 6 through snowballfightforkids.ca.

"The holidays represent a season of hope, but for many kids, their holidays are spent at the hospital," BCCHF CEO Teri Nicholas said in the statement.

"The community support we receive during the holidays from this campaign helps to transform lives of kids and families at the hospital."

This year, the goal is 30,000 donations.

Money raised through the campaign funds research and equipment to help pediatric patients across B.C.

Watch how the snowball fight played out in the video attached.