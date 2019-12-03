VANCOUVER -- Drivers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet may face some delays from a washout that’s closed part of the only highway in and out of the area.

According to DriveBC, the flooding has reduced the Pacific Rim Highway (Highway 4) to single-lane alternating traffic between the Tofino-Ucluelet Highway and the West Main Forest Service Road, 1 km east of the southern boundary of Pacific Rim National Park.

Drivers are being warned to watch out for traffic control and to expect some delays.

The next update from DriveBC is expected on Wednesday at 2 p.m.