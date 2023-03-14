Washed up sailboat to be removed from Vancouver's Jericho Beach
Transport Canada intends to remove a sailboat that swept up on Vancouver’s Jericho Beach in mid-February – but it’s unclear when that might happen.
Ever since it was spotted in the sand, the 26-foot vessel has become an attraction of sorts, particularly with children who climb onto its deck, like it’s a nautical jungle gym.
“I think this is really a fun place to come,” said Vancouver resident Neena Shahani “I think it should be kept.”
At the same time, it is cracked in spots, and its once pristine finish is now marked with graffiti.
Transport Canada is aware of its presence, “and will ensure that the vessel is removed in the near future,” the authority confirmed to CTV News in a statement.
The story of the wayward boat actually began at least a month earlier, when it was anchored, and possibly abandoned, kilometres away in False Creek.
Transport Canada wrote that on Jan. 9, it “posted a notice on the vessel stating the intention to remove it from False Creek." The owner was given 30 days to comply.
An ad was also placed in the newspaper in another effort to find and notify the owner.
However, before the transportation authority had any success, the sailboat broke free - likely during a storm - and drifted to Jericho Beach, where it remains.
Since the owner still hasn’t been found, Transport Canada can proceed under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act. That may allow for the “removal, disposal, or sale of the vessel.”
If the owner is located, they would be liable for the costs.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
U.S. says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a 'brazen violation of international law,' causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question
New research from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology describes stone-tool resembling artifacts made by monkeys in Thailand that may indicate that the first human use of stone tools was accidental.
My statement stands, Supreme Court justice says of alleged 'unwanted touching'
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is standing by his position that he did nothing wrong prior to an altercation in Arizona earlier this year that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Canada can expect another hot summer, in line with climate change patterns: meteorologist
Canada is expected to have another hot summer, according to the Farmer's Almanac. A senior meteorologist with Environment Canada says that’s not surprising given the effects of climate change.
Vancouver Island
-
'Tide of human misery': Nanaimo mayor speaks out after recent crimes
Surveillance video from Nanaimo shows the alarming moments after Clint Smith, owner of a nearby repair shop, was shot in the stomach on Sunday.
-
Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation
A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.
-
Victoria woman arrested after RCMP raid suspected drug house near Duncan
A 24-year-old Victoria woman has been arrested after police raided a suspected drug house on Cowichan Tribes land near Duncan, B.C.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary council passes bylaw to crack down on anti-drag protests
Calgary city council has passed a bylaw meant to curb protests near or inside recreation facilities and libraries following hours of debate on Tuesday with a vote of 10 to 5.
-
Injured snowmobiler rescued from back country near Crowsnest Pass
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive thanks to the efforts of search and rescue teams working in Alberta's back country.
-
Tourism boost expected as 'The Last of Us' highlights locations across Alberta
The first season of HBO's 'The Last of Us' aired its finale on March 12 and the show has been taking the world by storm since its premiere.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Weekend Pizza Hut shooting prompts questions about police information sharing processes
After a weekend shooting that seriously injured a Pizza Hut employee in Woodcroft, some Edmontonians are asking why it took police so long to publicly release details about the incident.
-
Mischief charge pending against Juno Awards streaker: Edmonton police
Police in Edmonton say a charge is pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards. Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.
Toronto
-
Turf war between elderly Toronto man and city over fake grass rages on
The city is refusing to back down from a court battle with an elderly man over artificial grass.
-
New program helps Ontario homebuyers with down payment. Here's how it works
A new program helps homebuyers with their down payment in return for a share of future profits.
-
This is what the driverless trains on the Ontario Line will look like
Transit riders have been given a sneak peek at the driverless trains that will operate on the Ontario Line subway extension.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
Groups alleged to be operating as Chinese police station offer co-operation with RCMP
Two Quebec community groups that are under investigation for allegedly operating as secret police stations for the Chinese government say they want to co-operate with authorities.
-
Francois Legault and three opposition party leaders to visit Amqui on Thursday
Premier Francois Legault and the leaders of the three opposition parties will travel to Amqui on Thursday as a 'gesture of comfort.'
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Manitoba RCMP says they have arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a long-term trafficking investigation.
-
Arrest made in shooting death of Winnipeg teen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg police make arrest after car stolen with two kids inside
A 29-year-old woman has been charged following an incident that involved a car being stolen with two kids inside of it, a police chase, and multiple car crashes.
Saskatoon
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home
The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple people taken into custody following standoff in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police had traffic restricted on Idylwyld Drive Tuesday afternoon as they pursued several suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle.
Regina
-
'A very scary situation': Sask. Union of Nurses calls for nursing task force as hospitals exceed capacity limits
Increasing demand at some of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals is prompting the union representing the nurses to seek solutions, which includes a defined task force.
-
City of Regina to receive $26M from feds to electrify buses
Before Regina introduced diesel vehicles to its fleet of buses, the city’s trolley system was electric. Decades later, the city is another step closer to transitioning back to an electrified transit system.
-
'More of everything': Regina's famous Italian Star Deli opens new location
Regina’s Italian Star Deli has officially moved into its new building, celebrating a grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Mother optimistic for useful recommendations at coroner's inquest into daughter's death inside N.B. psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.
London
-
Driver charged after vehicle crashes into ditch: Elgin County OPP
A 28-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged after the vehicle they were driving left the road early Tuesday morning and careened into a ditch.
-
Second person charged in Kipps Lane homicide, facing second degree murder charge
A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide on Kipps Lane. According to London police, 28-year-old Devon Ferguson-Feit was charged with second degree murder on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police investigating death
Few details are known at this time, but police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a death that occurred Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect finishes testimony, denies involvement in stabbing death
Tuesday afternoon, the Crown accused Robert Steven Wright of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death following a struggle inside the Adults Only Video store in January 1998.
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
-
Half Jesuit members accused of child sexual abuse tied to northern Ont.
Following an audit by the Roman Catholic Church, 27 Jesuits have been linked to complaints of child sexual abuse and 13 of them worked in northern Ontario. WARNING: This article contains information about allegations of sexual abuse against children by members of the church and may be upsetting to read.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Arguments continue at Dellen Millard and Mark Smich appeal
Arguments at the Ontario Court of Appeal continue Tuesday as Dellen Millard and Mark Smich attempt to have their murder convictions overturned.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.