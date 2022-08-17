Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave

  • 'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer

    She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.

    Comox Valley, B.C., teen Nicole Haverda is pictured. (CTV News)

  • Esquimalt votes to end police agreement with Victoria

    The Township of Esquimalt is looking to exit its agreement with Victoria and the Victoria Police Department, which sees the two communities sharing an amalgamated police force. Esquimalt and Victoria are currently under a 10-year agreement, which is up for renewal the end of this year. On Tuesday, Esquimalt announced it will not renew the agreement and will instead pursue a new policing model.

