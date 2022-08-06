Warmer weather in the forecast as crews battle B.C. wildfires
Two communities in B.C.'s Okanagan region remain on edge as crews battle an out-of-control wildfire that has resulted in evacuation orders for more than 500 properties and alerts for upwards of 1,000 more.
Shifting winds in the area known for unpredictable weather has firefighters and emergency officials preparing for the worst in Olalla and Keremeos, two communities located near Penticton.
As of Friday afternoon, 547 properties had been ordered to evacuate, including the entire community of Olalla. An additional 1,050 were on alert, including the whole Village of Keremeos.
Since it was identified on July 29, the Keremeos Creek wildfire has scorched 5,903 hectares. The cause is still unknown.
In an update posted online Saturday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said no structures were damaged or destroyed overnight. A total of 426 firefighters are battling the blaze, supported by 15 helicopters and 42 pieces of heavy equipment.
Winds have been pushing flames downhill toward the communities, forcing the closure of Highway 3A, which passes through Olalla and Keremeos.
Environment Canada is forecasting a return to temperatures in the 30s this week, with gusty winds that could complicate firefighting efforts, but there's no sign of the lightning storms that have kindled many recent wildfires.
The BC Wildfire Service said this week that the province is expected to experience sustained wildfire activity in August and September, especially in southern regions, with a long-range forecast of hot, dry weather.
There are five other wildfires of note in the province.
The Nohomin Creek wildfire, burning 1.7 kilometres away from the Village of Lytton in the Fraser Canyon, is the second-largest. Since July 14, it has grown to 3,745 hectares.
The BC Wildfire Service's website says cooler, wetter weather in the region meant the blaze had "diminished in activity." The Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted an evacuation alert for 55 properties Friday afternoon.
However, the wildfire service's update Saturday morning says the return of hotter, drier conditions means "burning conditions will also return to what was experienced in late July." The Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park remains closed.
"In this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access. Lytton First Nation and BC Parks are co-managing fire management within the park's boundaries," the online update continues.
