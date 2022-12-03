Wall of human hair built in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with Iranian protesters

Hundreds gathered just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday to show support for the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.

People around the world have been protesting for nearly three months in hopes of overthrowing the country's current regime.

Dozens of those who attended Saturday snipped a lock of their hair and displayed it on a wall that spelled out one of the movement's slogans: "Women. Life. Freedom."

Tahmineh Sadeghi, one of the organizers of the weekly protests, participated in the initiative, which was set up by the YWCA Metro Vancouver.

“If this hair causes violence against women, I don't need this hair," she said, adding that the gesture is a symbol of rebelling against the Islamic Republic regime in Iran.

Janice Stevenson also took part in the initiative.

"It hurts me that there are people out there who can’t do as they please. It does bother me, because I’ve been so free my whole life," she said.

“We have the ability to cut our hair and really create a powerful symbol of support. We are showing up to say that ‘We hear you. We see you. We support you,'" said Amy Juschka of YWCA Metro Vancouver.

Sadeghi said the gesture made her and her community feel seen.

“I feel so encouraged. I feel like our voices are getting heard, finally, in Vancouver," she said, adding that she appreciates everyone who has attended the weekly protests, which have been going on for about 11 weeks.

“We’re going to keep going until women and people in Iran keep going. We want to be their voice because their internet has been shut down in Iran right now. They hardly can send the news out there. So we have to be their voice," said Sadeghi.

More than 300 people have been killed in the unrest, according to the country's government.

But human rights activists say the true number is much higher. They estimate more than 500 people have been killed and more than 18,000 have been detained, including journalists, activists and musicians.

It's unclear how long the fight will continue. Protesters said they refuse to back down and are willing to risk everything to see change in the country.