Vancouver police are asking for help locating a man they allege has been on the run for a month after breaching his probation.

Police say David Hynd, 35, is currently wanted for six counts of breach of probation.

He's known to frequent downtown Vancouver and may be driving a black Dodge Ram, with an Alberta licence plate.

Hynd is described as 6'3" tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

If you see him, or have any information about his location, police ask to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.