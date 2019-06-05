VPD searching for man who's been on the run for a month
Vancouver police are searching for a man they say is facing six charges of breach of probation. (VPD)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:00PM PDT
Vancouver police are asking for help locating a man they allege has been on the run for a month after breaching his probation.
Police say David Hynd, 35, is currently wanted for six counts of breach of probation.
He's known to frequent downtown Vancouver and may be driving a black Dodge Ram, with an Alberta licence plate.
Hynd is described as 6'3" tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.
If you see him, or have any information about his location, police ask to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.