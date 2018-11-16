

The search of a warehouse in Chilliwack uncovered the use of volatile chemicals to enhance the ingredient in cannabis that provides the high, Mounties say.

In a statement Friday, Chilliwack RCMP said they'd made the discovery while executing a search warrant at the property on Harvard Place Wednesday.

They said they located and seized extraction equipment, butane, propane, about 250 pounds of dried marijuana and 30 pounds of marijuana resin/oil.

Police allege the suspect was using the chemicals to strip crystals and enhance the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the marijuana.

"The use of these volatile chemicals poses a significant risk to the neighbouring tenants of this warehouse," Supt. Byron Massie said in a statement.

A man in his 20s, who has not been identified publicly, was taken into custody at the warehouse for illegal production using chemicals to alter cannabis, an offence under the Cannabis Act.

Their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.