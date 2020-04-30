VANCOUVER -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in the hours following the release of surveillance video related to an attack on public transit in Metro Vancouver.

Officers said a man was taken into custody by Vancouver police Wednesday.

He has not been publicly identified so far, other than as a 51-year-old man of no fixed address.

Multiple charges have been recommended, including assault causing bodily harm, theft and mischief.

Further details are expected from police later on Thursday. This article is developing, and will be updated when that information becomes available.

News of the arrest comes just a short time after Metro Vancouver Transit Police released video of a man tied to an attack on a SkyTrain over the weekend.

MTVP released a short clip Wednesday morning showing a man on a train, and later walking on the platform of a station.

They said a woman was attacked Saturday morning.

She'd gotten on a SkyTrain at Waterfront Station shortly before 8 a.m.

The woman reported that she was approached by a man on the train who'd been staring at her.

When she asked the man if something was wrong, she said, the man yelled at her, "You people are why my daughter is sick."

Police say he then grabbed her bag and punched her in the face multiple times.

"He then grabbed her by the hair and back of the head, violently hitting her head against the SkyTrain seating," MVTP said.

It is alleged that when the train reached Burrard Station, the man pushed the woman through the open doors and grabbed her phone.

The woman has cut above her eye, and had a bloody nose and swelling to her face, police said.

She yelled for help, and two Good Samaritans got her bag back from the man.

The suspect broke her phone by throwing it against the wall, transit police said.

They say he stayed on the train, and eventually got off at King George Station.

The transit police force, which was contacted after the victim got home, released surveillance camera video Wednesday showing a man they believe is connected to the case.

The video shows the man on the SkyTrain prior to the incident, and at Main Street-Science World Station after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-516-7419, or to text 87-77-77.