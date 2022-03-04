Vigil being held for woman killed at UBC Okanagan campus, WorkSafeBC investigation taking place

Officials at a university where a security guard was fatally attacked last weekend say a WorkSafeBC investigation is underway and a vigil is planned to remember the victim.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, who worked part time as a security guard at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus, was doing an overnight shift when she was attacked just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Kaur was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Shortly after the attack, officers found a suspect and arrested him under the Mental Health Act. Kelowna RCMP said the man, who was also working at the university that morning, could now face a murder charge.

"Many of us have questions surrounding this attack and we are at the beginning of a period of deep introspection and review," said Lesley Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of UBCO, in a statement Thursday.

"While the RCMP’s criminal investigation is underway and must continue unencumbered, a WorkSafeBC incident investigation is also taking place."

Cormack said the university has been in "constant contact" with police, and has been assured the attack was an isolated incident.

"We are also very sensitive to the fact that there have been several police incidents in recent months in neighbourhoods adjacent to campus," Cormack said.

"I am confident that these are unrelated matters, but we will work closely with our community partners and neighbours to ensure that a trend does not emerge."

In the statement, Cormack also mentioned that a vigil will be held Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the university centre. Flags at the campus will be lowered in memory of Kaur.

"I’m moved by the overwhelming support, kindness and grace that has been shown by our community, both on campus and beyond, over these past several days," Cormack said.

"I’m grateful to know that in times of tragedy we can come together to demonstrate our humanity and our empathy for those in pain."

