Surveillance video taken from a Burnaby apartment building captured dramatic moments early Monday as a group of men swarmed a vehicle with two other men inside in what police believe to be a carjacking.

The incident unfolded just after midnight on Cardston Court, near Lougheed Highway and Government Street, just after midnight.

The security footage obtained by CTV News shows a white car park on the road beside Keswick Park. Within two minutes, a dark SUV pulls up beside the car. It appears several people get out, appearing to drag a person out of the passenger side of the white car.

A struggle ensues before more men come running into the frame.

It appears one person is down on the ground and surrounded by attackers before someone gets into the white car and drives it away followed by the SUV and then another vehicle.

Police say a 19-year-old man from the car suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds. A second person from the white car was uninjured.

“It’s too early in our investigation to confirm a motive, but it’s believed to have been targeted and the victim is known to police,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Kalanj added that a white 2004 Mazda 3 that police believe the victims were driving has since been recovered.

A witness, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons told CTV he was still rattled by what he saw as he gave medical attention to the injured man on the road.

“He was a young thin kid, and he was stabbed in the left and side. It was a pretty big gash. He was bleeding out pretty good,” the witness told CTV. “Kind of freaked me out. Things like that aren’t supposed to happen in this neighbourhood.”

The witness says the injured man told him he was in the area with is friend to see some girls in a nearby building, and claimed not to know his attackers.

Police were on scene Monday morning collecting the video surveillance footage, including footage from an additional surveillance camera that shows a man crouched nervously behind a building dumpster not long before the incident unfolded.

People who live nearby say there have been ongoing issues with drug use and drug dealing in the area.

Police are also asking for anyone who saw the white Mazda 3 or the suspected carjackers’ dark SUV to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.