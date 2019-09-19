Recently released video shows the interrogation by police of a B.C. man charged with threatening a sex trade worker two years ago.

The video obtained Thursday focuses on three key moments during the interrogation of Curtis Sagmoen, which took place over two days in early September 2017.

The Salmon Arm man is accused of disguising his face with a mask and threatening a sex worker with a firearm in late August of that year. He is also charged with discharging a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. He's pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In the video, Sagmoen appears to be getting emotional and violent, at one point picking up a chair in an aggressive manner.

"Have you ever used the computers in the house?" an officer asks.

"No," Sagmoen responds, hands clasped and head down.

"Ever?" the officer asks.

"No I've never used the computers in the house," the accused says.

"We've had to seize them under warrant" Sagmoen is told.

At that point, Sagmoen jumps up and grabs the legs of his chair, flipping it upside down and holding it up to chest level.

"Hey!" the officer yells, and grabs the chair as Sagmoen drops it, yelling back.

His words are hard to make out, but he shouts something about his mother and his face appears red.

Sagmoen regains his composure and apologizes for the outburst.

Also in the video, Sagmoen admits to using his phone to contact sex workers. His current charges stem from a sex worker's allegations that she was threatened with a weapon before managed to escape.

Sagmoen's voice is distorted in the video, as ordered by the court, meaning at times it's hard to make out what he's saying.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a sex worker in Maple Ridge. In October 2017, police searched a farm owned by Sagmoen's parents near Salmon Arm, where they found the remains of Traci Genereaux.

No connection between Genereaux and Sagmoen has been made, and he is not facing any charges relating to her death.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Mi-Jung Lee