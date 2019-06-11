A disturbing scene unfolded at a bantam hockey game in Delta, where young boys engaged in an on-ice brawl.

The fight broke out Saturday at Planet Ice during the BC Spring Classic, which has prompted tournament organizers to ban the two teams involved from returning to the event.

On Monday, videos of the fight were shared on social media with the caption: "Another great tourney boy (sic) what a way to end the season."

The videos show 13- and 14-year-old players from both the New Western Bruins and Junior Snipers engaging in fisticuffs, with some players hitting their counterparts in the head and even using their hockey sticks to whack one another.

"The footage we've seen and the actions in the rink have been disappointing," said tournament director Ryan Bremner. "I'm more disappointed by the actions of the adults in the facility, condoning, filming and supporting such behaviours."

One of the on-ice officials, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News the game was already heated before the fight broke out. He said in the last 30 seconds of the game, the brawl suddenly broke out and the coaches didn't appear to stop it.

"Both teams had more than five guys on the ice, goalies were involved, coaches were getting mad at us thinking it was all our fault," the official said.

He said he was concerned by how the on-ice officials were being treated, emphasizing that they're only 17 and 15 years old.

"It's kind of upsetting that no one really helped out and instead, were yelling at us."

Bremner also said it was "troubling" that the coaches didn't appear to break up the fight and instead, seemed to encourage it.

He said the Bruins and Snipers will not be welcomed back at the tournament.

"We want to be able to step back and gain full information and look at what we can do to prevent these scenarios to ensure these kids can participate in the sport in a safe and fun environment," he said.

The two teams offer development training through their spring programs and are not under the umbrella of BC Hockey and Hockey Canada.

BC Hockey said if the fight had happened in its league, those players would receive between a 30 to 60-day suspensions.

Multiple requests for comment have been made to both the Bruins and Snipers. Neither returned the requests in time for publication.