Video shows Ibrahim Ali moments after he was brought into custody

Video footage captured moments after Ibrahim Ali was arrested for the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby five years ago was released by the B.C. Supreme Court Thursday.

The video, which was shown to the jury in late June, but only granted to media Thursday, shows Ali being brought into the Burnaby RCMP detachment booking area the day of his arrest on Sept. 7, 2018.

Ali, accompanied by several police officers, appears to let out a deep breath after being brought over to a counter top.

While still handcuffed, he was then taken over to the wall, where he was searched for several minutes.

Officers removed his belt, boots, cell phone and other belongings.

Two weeks ago, Const. Jason Cutler told the jury the events that led to the arrest of Ibrahim Ali in September of 2018.

Cutler says he was in the passenger seat of a police vehicle searching for Ali who was believed to be in a Dodge Caravan. His partner, he says, swerved into oncoming traffic in order stop the vehicle.

“He proceeded to drive on an angle into oncoming traffic, blocking the vehicle’s path, and forcing it to stop,” said Cutler, recalling his partner’s actions on that day.

Cutler says Ali, wanted for the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found 14 months earlier in Burnaby's Central Park, co-operated with the arrest.

“He walked with me. There was no struggle, minimal effort was used just to simply guide him and cuff his arm,” Cutler told the court.

After a delay in the trial, Cutler returned this week to finish his testimony.

Under cross examination from defence lawyer Kevin Mccullough, Cutler said he and Const. Bryce Sinclair were tasked by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team with arresting Ali.

Cutler said he and Sinclair were notified of Ali’s location by a nearby surveillance team before making the traffic stop.

He said he planned to audio record it, but was distracted after another police car collided with a civilian car before the arrest, causing him to forget to start recording, although he had placed the recorder in his vest.

“I realized once Mr. Ali was placed inside the vehicle, I pulled the recorder out to turn it off, and realized I had not recorded it," he said.

Cutler said Ali, who speaks Kurdish and Arabic, was left with multiple officers capable of communicating with him in those languages — they were tasked with explaining to him what was happening.

Crown's theory is that Ali strangled the victim while sexually assaulting her.

She cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kevin Charach.