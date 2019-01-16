

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a crash that sent a woman's car flying through the air in Coquitlam earlier this week – and was caught on dramatic dash cam video.

The recording shows the car zooming into an intersection at the Brunette Avenue overpass at high speed Monday afternoon, clipping the center median, then somersaulting as it launches off a concrete barrier.

The vehicle, which initially appeared to be in the right hand turn lane, crossed five lanes of traffic on a green light, and narrowly missed another car before it tumbled some 30 feet down a steep embankment.

Fire crews and paramedics were on scene within minutes, but it took first responders almost an hour to safely remove the 74-year-old driver from the smoking car, transport her up the slope on a stretcher and take her to hospital.

Paramedics said the woman's injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News they're still working to determine what caused the collision, but they don't believe the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol. It's unclear whether a medical or mechanical issue might have factored into the crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko