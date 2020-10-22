VANCOUVER -- Police have released surveillance video showing a suspect in an alleged robbery at gunpoint in Vancouver earlier this month.

Officers say the robbery occurred near Mainland and Helmcken streets on Oct. 9.

They say it appears a female victim was followed by a man as she left Yaletown-Roundhouse Station shortly after 1 a.m.

The man approached the woman after a time, pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over her purse, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

The woman was not physically injured in the incident, which as been described by police as a "random attack" and "extremely concerning."

On Thursday, the VPD released video captured at the Canada Line station showing a man they believe to be the suspect.

"This type of violence is unacceptable," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

"I can't begin to imagine how frightening this was for her."

The suspect is described by police as white and between 5'7" and 5'9". He has a slim build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask over his nose and mouth, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has more information on the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.