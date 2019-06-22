

A Victoria woman is recovering in an intensive care unit in a Los Angeles hospital after getting hit by a car.

Lynn Phillips was on vacation with friends on June 13 when a driver hit her and then "in the panic," reversed and struck her again.

"She was run over not once, but twice," said Paul Ke, a close friend who is now raising funds for Phillips.

Phillips suffered extensive injuries, including collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, a broken arm and internal bleeding.

Ke started a GoFundMe campaign to ease the financial burdens the family is facing; her mother, sister and brother-in-law have rushed to L.A. to be by her side.

"The financial bit will give her some stress relief, if you will. But more importantly, it will allow her and her family to focus on her care and her recovery," Ke said.

He described Phillips as a kind-hearted, giving person who recently went on a mission in Guatemala with Hope of Life, a humanitarian group.

"She has a great, big heart," he said. "She's always been the person to give to others."

The campaign has already raised more than $40,000 in six days. It has a goal of raising $125,000.