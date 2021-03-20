VANCOUVER -- Investigators say the victims of a double-homicide in Richmond this week are two brothers who were known to police.

The two men found dead inside a burned building in a residential area of the city on Friday were 25-year-old Chaten Dhindsa and 23-year-old Joban Dhindsa, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident related to the victims' involvement in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict," said IHIT spokesperson Det. Lara Jansen in the release. "We are urging anyone with information to contact IHIT."

Police and firefighters were called to the home on Rathburn Drive near Chaledecott Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Friday for a house fire.

Once the flames were extinguished, police found two bodies inside the home with injuries they described as "consistent with homicide."

IHIT took over conduct of the file and is asking anyone with information to contact them. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

A second scene in Surrey is also believed to be tied to the homicide investigation. IHIT said a burned black BMW SUV was found a short time after the Richmond incident was reported.

The vehicle was found near 16 Avenue and 194 Street, according to Jansen.