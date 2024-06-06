Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'

Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.

Those who spoke to CTV News said they were shocked to learn of Kakiuchi’s killing.

The Japanese man, who came to Canada on a work permit, had been a chef at Hapa Izakaya starting in 2015.

“(He) was just one of those people who would light up a room and couldn’t be an enemy of anybody,” said Justin Ault, the owner of Hapa Izakaya’s Yaletown location.

Authorities said Kakiuchi was stabbed on Union Street east of Main Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man in distress around 3:30 a.m. and arrived to find Kakiuchi fatally injured. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“(He) was a great guy. I know that’s a cliché, but he was just positive, full of life, energy,” said Ault. “(He) was a great musician, always had his guitar out after work.”

Kakiuchi was between work permits, according to Ault. His plan was to return to the restaurant to continue cooking. He had hoped to stay permanently in Canada.

Hapa Izakaya closed Wednesday so staff could gather and mourn their friend and coworkers shocking death.

“Your colleagues are family members, but especially in hospitality you really get close to people,” Ault said.

Police have not confirmed a motive behind the killing.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken between midnight and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500.