

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal overnight shooting in Abbotsford as 19-year-old Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Wilerose Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they located Dhaliwal and another man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators have provided few details about what happened, but Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believe "an unknown person approached the residence and shots were fired."

Neighbours told CTV News they heard multiple gunshots followed by commotion outside the home.

"I heard three shots and I heard screaming and the about five seconds later, I heard some car just peel out down the street," Rafe Gilmore said. "I came out running and there was people all over the street down there screaming and yelling."

Two other witnesses also reported hearing three gunshots. The pair said they also saw a man jumping over a fence.

Dhaliwal was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in hospital.

In a statement released Sunday, IHIT said the second victim, who is "roughly the same age" as Dhaliwal, is expected to survive. The injured man has not been identified.

Dhaliwal was known to local police, but did not have a criminal record, Jang said. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but have not yet determined a motive.

"Right now, it's too early to tell if it's gang-related or drug-related or a personal conflict with somebody," Jang said.

The incident has rattled neighbours, who said there hadn't been any problems at the home before.

"It's a little intense," Gilmore said. "It's crazy to come out and see 'Police line. Do not cross' all around your street. It's been a crazy night and crazy morning."

Forensics experts with IHIT were spotted at the scene Sunday. Video from Wilerose Street also showed several evidence markers on the road.

IHIT said it is working closely with the Abbotsford Police Department, Abbotsford Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to piece together what happened and why.

Investigators are also appealing to the public for any relevant information.

"We need people that knew Mr. Dhaliwal to come forward and speak with IHIT," Jang said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IHIT's tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott

#IHIT in Abbotsford after shooting at a home in 2000-block Wilerose ST on Sat. Aug4 around 11:30pm has left 19y/o Gagandeep Dhaliwal dead & 2nd male victim w/ injuries. Believed targeted. Got info? Contact #IHIT 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 6, 2018

The man killed in a shooting at a home in Abbotsford last night has been identified as 19-year-old Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal. He was known to police. A second victim remains in hospital. pic.twitter.com/ACreBy92NN — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) August 5, 2018

One man dead, another injured after a shooting on Wilerose Street in Abbotsford last night. @HomicideTeam has been called in. pic.twitter.com/WvCrSOoooi — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) August 5, 2018