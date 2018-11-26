

Police have identified the victim of Monday's brazen daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C. as a local man with no apparent gang affiliations.

Officers found 41-year-old Ranjeev Sangha wounded after responding to a report of shots fired in a quiet residential area near 146 Street and Southview Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite first responders' efforts to revive him.

On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the victim had no gang ties, and said detectives are still working to determine a potential motive for his killing.

"There's nothing to suggest that this is related to the ongoing gang conflict. Mr. Ranjeet Sangha was not known to police," Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters. "We're trying to find out why exactly anyone would want to harm him, why anyone would want to shoot him, and why anyone would want him dead."

Sangha was known for promoting bhangra. Sources told CTV News he was beloved in the community for his contributions to the bhangra scene.

Gurpreet Singh Sahota of Wake Up Surrey, an anti-crime community group, told CTV News his death has left people shocked.

"How can this happen to him? Everyone knows him, knows that he was very connected to the community," he said.

Sahota met Sangha at some community events and described him as a "very humble" and "very calm" person.

Despite the lack of a confirmed motive, IHIT said investigators believe Sangha's killing was targeted, though Jang could not elaborate on their reasons.

"I can't go into the details of what we know so far," he said.

IHIT also released a surveillance image of a black four-door sedan, which investigators believe was used by the people responsible for Sangha's shooting.

About one hour after the crime, a black sedan was found burning in Richmond, about 100 metres off Cambie Road on a pedestrian path.

"Detectives would like to speak with anyone that has information about this vehicle and are seeking dash cam video from drivers who were travelling between Surrey and Richmond along Highway 99 or Highway 1 between 11:46 a.m. and 12:49 p.m.," IHIT said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure