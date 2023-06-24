Victim of fatal Sunshine Coast shooting identified: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a fatal Thursday shooting on the Sunshine Coast.

Investigators said 56-year-old Gregory Roy Sullivan of Sechelt was found with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 8000 block of Birch Way in Halfmoon Bay around 3:40 a.m.

He succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of first responders, IHIT said.

Investigators said two suspects were identified at the scene and taken into custody.

IHIT said it has taken over the investigation and is working closely with Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“We are still in the evidence gathering stages of the investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a Saturday news release. “We’re asking anyone who had recent interactions with Mr. Sullivan to contact IHIT, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca