Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun, of Maple Ridge, was killed in the shooting outside a gym on Lougheed Highway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. (IHIT) The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun, of Maple Ridge, was killed in the shooting outside a gym on Lougheed Highway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. (IHIT)

