VANCOUVER -- A popular camping spot along the Squamish River got washed out over the weekend due to high water levels.

A few vehicles parked on Squamish River Forest Service Road were completely submerged. Some four-by-four vehicles were lucky enough to get through, however.

One camper told CTV News Vancouver the road was flooded for about five kilometres.

On Saturday, residents in parts of the Pemberton Valley, north of Whistler, were ordered to leave their homes due to rising river levels. About 600 people were impacted by the evacuation orders.

In a statement, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District wrote that the order was made “due to immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding.”

On Monday morning, the Squamish River wasn't under a flooding advisory. However, flood watches were in place for Lillooet River near Pemberton and Tenas Narrows and for the Harrison River near Harrison Hot Springs.