Vehicles parked on highway near Joffre Lakes will be towed: BC Parks
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park is seen on Aug. 23, 2018. (Breanna Karstens-Smith / CTV Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 3:23PM PDT
Parks officials are warning those heading to a hiking hot spot this long weekend that their vehicles will be towed if left on the side of the highway.
In a post online, BC Parks said staff expect Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to be busy, and the parking lots to fill up fast.
"Please note that parking is NOT permitted along the highway," BC Parks wrote on Facebook.
"Cars parked along the highway this weekend will be towed."
They also issued a reminder to those who do find a place to park that dogs and other pets are not allowed at Joffre Lakes.
