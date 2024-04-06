Vehicle plunges into Fraser River, driver's whereabouts unknown

Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.

The Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News in an email it received a report of a vehicle in the water near the boat launch at Maquabeak Park—located at 5 Burbidge Street—shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Arriving officers found the vehicle fully submerged with its lights on.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue were called in and searched the area on a boat.

However, crews “were unable to reach the vehicle or determine if it was occupied,” police said.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it got the call at 12:23 a.m. and sent three ambulances to the scene. Paramedics took one patient to hospital in “unknown” condition.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-954-1550.

CTV News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.