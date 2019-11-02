

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Emissions from vehicles, outdoor burning and fireworks along with a shift in weather patterns has prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver over the weekend.

Metro Vancouver announced Friday that the air quality advisory would also cover the central Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Fine particulate matter refers to tiny airborne solid or liquid droplets that can easily penetrate indoors because of their size.

It says the current air quality is fair, but a stagnant weather pattern over the region along with light winds, especially in the evening and overnight, is expected to cause fine particulate matter to build up.

Authorities are asking people to minimize wood burning activities and the use of fireworks until weather conditions improve.

They say people with heart and lung diseases, pregnant women, infants and the elderly should follow the advice of their health care providers during this period.