Vancouverites will be able to legally enjoy alcohol in dozens of public spaces this summer, year-round

The Vancouver Park Board has designated 31 parks as places where drinking alcohol is legal year-round, while 16 have been approved as permanent, summer-only liquor consumption sites. In addition, seven beaches will be part of a new pilot program for 2023. All changes are effective as of June 1. The Vancouver Park Board has designated 31 parks as places where drinking alcohol is legal year-round, while 16 have been approved as permanent, summer-only liquor consumption sites. In addition, seven beaches will be part of a new pilot program for 2023. All changes are effective as of June 1.

