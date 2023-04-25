Vancouverites will be able to legally enjoy alcohol in dozens of public spaces this summer, year-round

As of June 1, locals and tourists in Vancouver will be able to legally enjoy alcohol in dozens of public spaces—and in some cases year-round.

On Monday, the Vancouver Park Board approved proposed bylaw amendments in order to make the city’s Alcohol in Parks program permanent, and to add new temporary sites to the mix.

In addition, the park board approved the launch of the "2023 Alcohol in Beaches Pilot" this summer.

The changes mean that liquor consumption will be legal year-round in 31 parks—up from the 22 that were included in two pilots that ran from July to October 2021 and June to October 2022.

An additional 16 parks located within three city blocks of schools have been designated permanent, summer-only sites as well.

“The seasonal approach enables park users to responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages during a season when parks and outdoor activities are generally more in demand, while respecting school sensitivities and needs during the typical fall-to-spring school term,” the park board’s general manager wrote in the proposal.

Between July 1 and August 31, locals and tourists alike can enjoy the permanent, summer-only sites, while the beach pilot is set to run from June 1 to Sept. 4.

“Our previous pilot programs demonstrated the importance of creating shared spaces for socializing and we saw how effectively Vancouver’s parks and beaches can accommodate safe drinking,” said Scott Jensen, the park board’s chair, in a statement Tuesday.

“I look forward to joining Vancouver’s residents and visitors in having a drink at one of the city’s beautiful parks and beaches this summer,” Jensen added.

The restrictions around the public drinking spaces are that liquor can only be consumed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, and glass beverage bottles are prohibited over concerns about broken shards and injuries.

Here’s where you can drink permanently, year-round and otherwise, in Vancouver as of June 1.

PERMANENT YEAR-ROUND SITES

• Adanac Park

• Balaclava Park

• Burrard View Park

• Elm Park

• Fraser River Park

• Garden Park

• Granville Park

• Harbour Green Park

• Jericho Beach Park

• John Hendry/Trout Lake Park

• Jonathan Rogers Park

• Jones Park

• Kitsilano Beach Park

• Langara Park

• Locarno Beach Park

• Maple Grove Park

• McBride Park

• Memorial West Park

• New Brighton Park

• Pandora Park

• Queen Elizabeth Park

• Riverfront Park

• Spanish Banks Beach Park

• Stanley Park (Lumberman's Arch)

• Stanley Park (Southwest and Second Beach)

• Sunrise Park

• Tatlow Park

• Vanier Park

• Victoria Park

• Volunteer Park

• Woodland Park

PERMANENT SUMMER-ONLY SITES

• Beaconsfield Park

• Braemer Park

• Brewers Park

• Clinton Park

• Collingwood Park

• Columbia Park

• Falaise Park

• Memorial South Park

• Norquay Park

• Oak Park

• Quilchena Park

• Robson Park

• Ross Park

• Rupert Park

• Slocan Park

• Winona Park

BEACHES INVOLVED IN 2023 PILOT

• Jericho Beach

• Spanish Banks

• Locarno Beach

• Second Beach (Stanley Park)

• Kitsilano Beach

• John Hendry / Trout Lake Beach

• New Brighton Beach