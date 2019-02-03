

CTV Vancouver





Even from a hospital bed, Stephen Gillis can’t help but smile when he thinks about his team.

The Peewee hockey coach desperately needs a living kidney donor. He is set to start dialysis on Tuesday, but he’s smiling because he knows his players - Vancouver Minor Hockey Association's Peewee A2 team, the Spirit - have made a difference.

The team worked hard over the holidays to raise money to sponsor a local family in need. Then, they turned their attention to Gillis's illness, recording a video pleading for a kidney donor to come forward that went viral last month.

That video has led to potential donors coming forward and getting tested. So far, no match has been found, but Gillis has been amazed and inspired by his team’s efforts.

“It means so much because that was the mission,” the coach told CTV News. “The mission’s always been to, you know, make good players great people.”

Originally from Nova Scotia, Gillis doesn’t have any family in B.C. The 11- and 12-year-olds from the Spirit are his family.

Now, the Spirit is the only B.C. team in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, an annual competition that rewards a youth hockey team with a $100,000 charitable donation in recognition of their service to their community.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Gillis said. “Probably one of my favourite accomplishments of my life. What would really wrap it all up in a nice little bow is if we could bring the Good Deeds Cup to B.C.”

If they win, the Spirit will earn $100,000 for the Kidney Foundation. In order to win, they’re asking British Columbians to watch their one-minute competition video, which highlights their charitable efforts as well as their viral video supporting Gillis. If the Spirit’s video is in the top three most-viewed by Feb. 9, they will advance to the next round of the competition.

'There's more to life'

After going to hospital for the installation of a dialysis port last week, Gillis was back on the bench, coaching his team to victory in its last game of the season Sunday morning. After dialysis on Tuesday, he’ll be back on the ice with his team again. As always, he’s trying to set a good example for his players.

"There's more to life,” he said. “We're here to serve others. And we have responsibilities on and off the ice to be leaders in our community and set the example and set the tone."

The tone Gillis sets is one of hope in the face of uncertainty, and the belief that giving up is not an option.

“I'm hoping within the next six months maybe I could have my transplant,” he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim