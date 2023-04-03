Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher named MLS player of the matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday.

Becher, 23, scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start in Vancouver's 5-0 rout of CF Montreal last Saturday.

With the two goals, Becher also became the fastest player in MLS history to record four goals to start his career - doing so in just 87 minutes of play.

Becher leads the Whitecaps in goals this season with four across all competitions.

He's the first Whitecap to win player of the matchday since forward Brian White in October 2021.

The Whitecaps have a 1-2-3 record to begin the MLS season. Their next game is Saturday against the Portland Timbers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.