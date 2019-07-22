

CTV News Vancouver





Summer weather certainly hit the Lower Mainland this weekend and the sun is expected to last through the week ahead.

The forecast for most days this week is sun-fulled, with highs hovering around 23 or 24 C.

Environment Canada says the UV index will reach level eight on Monday and Tuesday, which is considered "very high."

The only exception to the sunny streak is in Wednesday's forecast, which could see a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Overnight low temperatures for the week range from 14 to 16 C.