Vancouver still Canada's priciest city for renters, despite modest decrease in average rents: report
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached $2,178 last month, a 9.9 per cent year-over-year increase and continuing a trend that has seen asking rents hit new highs for six months in a row.
The data released by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which analyzes monthly listings from the former's network, shows that while October's annual rate of rent growth in Canada was down from the 11.1 per cent jump in September, it still marked the second fastest annual increase of the past seven months.
The average cost of a one-bedroom unit in October was $1,906, up 14 per cent from the same month in 2022, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom was $2,255, up 11.8 per cent annually.
Vancouver still leads the way as Canada's most expensive city for renters, with the average one-bedroom unit listed at $2,872 and a two-bedroom at $3,777 - both down from September's asking prices, but up 6.7 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, on an annual basis.
Toronto is the next highest ranked major city at $2,607 for a one-bedroom and $3,424 for a two-bedroom.
The report says rent inflation in Canada is being driven by price increases in Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia, due to factors such as strong population growth and large infusions of new rental supply priced at above-average market rents.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli official says 2-3 week 'window' for Gaza war amid ceasefire pressure
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Former U.K. PM David Cameron makes shock return to government as foreign secretary
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
Ukrainian politician on U.S. sanctions list suspected of state treason: lawmakers
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, officials said on Monday.
WATCH Pedestrian narrowly avoids being hit by a car fleeing police in Poland
A quick thinking, fast-moving pedestrian avoided being hit by a car driven by a man with no license that was being chased by police in Racibórz, Poland.
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
Vancouver Island
-
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island 10-year-old faces fears to teach lesson about mental health
There's a big lesson from a young person about finding the courage to vanquish the Worry Monster in all of us.
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
Calgary
-
Shuttle buses, temporary free parking and detours make up Red Line closure plan
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have announced a number of measures to help transit users and drivers through a 'very rare' planned transit disruption later this month.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
-
Avalanche risk increases in the Rockies – with more snow expected
Above seasonal temperatures, strong chinook winds and snow have all been persistent in the mountains over the past few days with more snow expected Monday.
Edmonton
-
Images from father, son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection
A man has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.
-
'41-storeys, 1 elevator': Toronto highrise dwellers voice frustration with lack of elevator access
A lack of elevator access in some of Toronto’s highrise buildings has left residents frustrated and concerned for their safety.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
Montreal
-
Montreal exec. committee president to step down after investigation into past spending: source
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier is set to announce her resignation Monday afternoon, a source tells CTV News. Ollivier came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
-
Canadians going into debt as they wait for employment insurance cheques that never come
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
-
Quebec tribunal says jail violated rights of Black man left naked in cell for hours
Quebec's human rights tribunal has found that provincial jail guards violated the rights of a Black inmate who was left for hours naked and wet in a cell without a mattress.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.
-
Man dead, youth injured in weekend shooting: Winnipeg police
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say one-third of people in their custody are there for public intoxication
Saskatoon police are struggling to manage calls for public intoxication, with few resources available to care for people with complex needs, a new report to the board of police commissioners says.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Rally in Wolfville, N.S., amplifies national protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Wolfville, N.S., became the stage for a local rally on Sunday, echoing nationwide protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
-
No injuries reported after homeless encampment fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Fire says its crews responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., early Sunday morning.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday
The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.
-
Man with ties to London, Ont. escapes Gaza
Efforts to get Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the territory have been complicated by regular closures of the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt, including a two-day shutdown on Friday and Saturday.
-
Tim Hortons kicks off first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign with local proceeds going to London Food Bank
Tim Hortons launched its first ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign on Monday, and 50 per cent of all the proceeds from local participating stores will go toward the London Food Bank.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.
-
Wellington County road closed after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say all lanes are closed at the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 26 after a collision.
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.