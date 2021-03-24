Advertisement
Vancouver's operating revenues dropped $90M last year: report
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:54AM PDT
A man paddles a kayak on False Creek as the Burrard Bridge and condo towers are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- New financial data shows operating revenues for the City of Vancouver dropped by $90 million, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the city was able to save some money through more than 18-hundred layoffs and the deferral of expensive capital projects as well as city council taking a 10 per cent pay cut.
Stewart says the city is in much better shape than this time last year.
A report on the city's budget says it expects the pandemic to continue to negatively affect non-tax revenues in to 2021.