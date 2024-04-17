Vancouver's airport named best in North America

Vancouver's airport has been named the best in North America for 2024, rising to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2021.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are handed out annually based on the results of a survey of travellers at more than 500 airports around the world. The survey includes questions about everything from the cleanliness of bathrooms, to the prices at cafes, to the availability of taxis, to the "terminal ambience, comfort and design," according to the website.

Tamara Vrooman, the airport's president and CEO, said the honour was a testament to the hard work and dedication of employees.

"From the team greeting people at our front doors, to those who move cargo and bags, to security staff who keep us moving safely, to those to maintain and clean our facilities – 26,000 people work at our airport each and every day with pride and purpose," she said in a statement.

Other airports in the top five for the region were: Seattle-Tacoma, Houston Hobby, New York LaGuardia, and Houston George Bush. YVR was also ranked the cleanest airport in North America.

Globally, Vancouver was the only North American Airport to crack the top 20 – coming in 17th.

Vancouver also cracked the Top 10 in the world in two categories. The Fairmont Vancouver Airport hotel was ranked fifth in the world and YVR came in seventh for "Best Art."

The only other Canadian airports to make the list of the world's top 100 were Montreal, at number 53, and Toronto, which was ranked 63rd.

Qatar's Doha Hamad International Airport was ranked the best in the world, overall.