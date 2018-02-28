Getting driven home by police after a night of drinking is not most people’s ideal way to end their festivities, but now Vancouver police are offering to chauffeur your drunken self— in exchange for a favour.

Officers are recruiting volunteers to get drunk on the department’s dime because they’re training students to do sobriety tests.

They’re looking for eight to 10 volunteer drinkers to come to their East Cordova Street office bright and early to take a few shots.

“We will be giving you controlled doses of hard alcohol in order to get your blood alcohol concentration to a pre-determined limit,” a traffic services officer said in an email to Vancouver Block Watch members.

Volunteers’ end blood alcohol concentration is determined by officers, not particpants. So you’re not allowed to get too carried away.

After drinking and eating a free pizza lunch, volunteers undergo an eye examination, a walk-and-turn test and a one-leg stand test.

The students need to successfully conduct the sobriety tests in order to pass a course.

The day will go from about 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and officers will drive the mellow and merry volunteers home afterwards. They’re pretty strict on that—volunteers are not allowed to drive for the rest of the day.

The email was circulated to some Block Watch members, and that interested parties were asked to RSVP with the drink and mixer of their choice.