Vancouver police respond to backlash over viral video of unarmed man’s violent arrest

A Vancouver man who police say is involved in the Downtown Eastside’s illicit drug trade is in custody and facing new charges.

Video posted to Twitter Thursday by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users shows multiple police vehicles and officers surrounding a Black man near the intersection of Gore Avenue and Pender Street in Chinatown.

BREAKING: At approx. 2:15PM today in the #DTES, @VancouverPD shot an unarmed man with his hands up. Constables fired multiple beanbag rounds at the man and sicced a canine on him once incapacitated.

We have permission from the victim's loved ones to publish video of the incident.

“Constables fired multiple beanbag rounds at the man and sicced a canine on him once incapacitated,” VANDU wrote as part of the caption of the video, which amassed nearly 83,000 views within 16 hours of it being posted.

In response to multiple witness videos and claims of improper conduct, Vancouver police wrote their own explanation of the events on Twitter.

“The man in this video is a high-risk and violent offender with a history of armed robberies, assaulting police and drug trafficking,” Vancouver police wrote before detailing the chain of events leading to his arrest.

The man in this video is a high-risk and violent offender with a history of armed robberies, assaulting police, and drug trafficking. He is involved in the Downtown Eastside's illicit drug trade and, based on his violent history, is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers patrolling the Downtown Eastside on Thursday recognized the man and were preparing to arrest him for a previous crime when the suspect got into a taxi and fled. Officers were able to follow the cab and get it to stop in Chinatown, where the taxi driver was able to escape to safety.

“The suspect initially remained inside the cab, before stepping out and confronting our officers.” Vancouver police wrote on Twitter. “He chose not to comply with our lawful commands to lay down on the ground. Instead, he turned to face the officers and challenged them to shoot him.”

An officer did shoot him with multiple bean bag rounds which police said was a “lawful, measured, and appropriate use of force.” According to police, the suspect is over six feet tall and weighs roughly 300 pounds, so the beanbags had minimal impact on him.

That’s allegedly why a police dog was deployed, allowing officers to gain control of the man and handcuff him.

“Once in custody, the man threatened to kill a number of our officers,” police said.

The online account ends with police assuring the man has been treated for dog bite injuries, remains in custody, and faces multiple charges.

On Twitter, police said the man’s first adult conviction happened 10 years ago when he was 19 years old in Toronto. He’s since been convicted of 17 criminal offences--with May being his most recent, when he was sentenced to jail for assault causing bodily harm.