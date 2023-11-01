Vancouver police raid 3 magic mushroom dispensaries
One week after raiding an unsanctioned compassion club in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police have targeted three storefronts for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms.
Authorities said they executed search warrants at three different mushroom dispensaries in the city's Marpole, Mount Pleasant and Strathcona neighbourhoods on Wednesday.
"We have been clear that anyone who breaks the law by illegally trafficking controlled drugs and substances could be arrested and charged with a criminal offence," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement. "This includes people who traffic drugs for profit from unlicensed and illegal retail businesses."
In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said officers seized "a variety of controlled substances" that investigators believe were being sold in "bulk quantities" to walk-in customers.
Authorities did not name the dispensaries, only identifying them as being located on East Hastings Street, West Broadway and Granville Street.
On the X platform formerly known as Twitter, drug legalization advocate Dana Larsen said his three businesses – which are among a growing number of psilocybin mushroom dispensaries in Vancouver – were the ones targeted.
A person who answered Larsen's cellphone on Wednesday afternoon told CTV News the advocate and business owner had been taken into police custody.
In an interview last year, Larsen said he believed mushroom-selling storefronts would be treated similarly to cannabis dispensaries, which operated in a "grey market" in some cities prior to federal legalization.
Those in Vancouver, which at one point outnumbered Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations, operated largely without interruption from police.
"I think we’ve already created a pathway with cannabis that involved hundreds of shops across the country openly selling cannabis before it was legalized,” said Larsen. “I think we’re going to see a very similar path with mushrooms.”
Last week, Vancouver police raided the Drug User Liberation Front's Hastings Street office, seized an unspecified quantity of suspected drugs, and arrested co-founders Jeremy Kalicum and Eris Nyx.
DULF had a stated aim of providing tested drugs at cost to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths in the city.
The enforcement action was met with outcry from harm-reduction advocates, including the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, part of Simon Fraser University's Health Sciences program, which called DULF's compassion club "courageous and ethical" in the face of the toxic drug crisis.
The raid was supported by B.C. Premier David Eby, however, who said the organization was breaking the law and had to be stopped, despite DULF having done "important, life-saving work."
