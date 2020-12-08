VANCOUVER -- Two police officers face assault charges in connection with an incident nearly three years ago in Vancouver.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Const. Jarrod Sidhu, of the Vancouver Police Department, has been charged with assault with a weapon, and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman has been charged with assault.

The charges are in connection with an incident in February 2018 during which a stun gun was deployed as officers arrested a former University of British Columbia football player.

Jamiel Moore-Williams had been stopped for jaywalking downtown.

The incident, much of which was captured on cellphone video, happened early on the morning of Feb. 11.

Moore-Williams, a young Black man, was kicked and Tasered during his arrest, after he crossed Helmcken Street against the light in front of a police car.

He told CTV News previously that the driver of the car honked, and he responded with a gesture, then he was arrested.

At the time, officers claimed Moore-Williams had put an officer in a headlock and resisted arrest. He was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, but those charges were later stayed.

Video recorded by the man's friends did not show a headlock, and Moore-Williams can be heard offering his ID to about seven officers who took him down to street level.

That video shows one officer kneeing or kicking him in the head, and another deploying a stun gun.

A photo taken at the time showed 14 marks on Moore-Williams, suggesting the stun gun was deployed multiple times.

B.C.'s Police Complaint Commissioner ordered a probe after viewing the video, and Mounties were asked to investigate. The RCMP decided four officers involved should not be charged, but another review earlier this year by the commissioner's office suggested a crime may have been committed.

The case was forwarded to the Crown, and charges were announced Tuesday.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to the VPD for comment, but the department said it wouldn't comment as the matter is before the courts.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jon Woodward